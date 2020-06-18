NC Sheriff’s arrest 3 possibly involved in multiple vandalism cases

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people believed to be involved in multiple vandalism cases that were reported last week.

During the early morning hours of June 8 and June 9, sheriff’s received multiple reports of vandalism occurring in the Mount Hermon Subdivision in Pasquotank County, North Carolina.

Police say that after a thorough investigation, three juveniles were identified as being involved through video surveillance and interviews.

A total of 18 juvenile petitions were obtained including six counts of injury to property per suspect.

The case was turned over to the Division of Juvenile Justice for review.

“As always, we’d like to thank the community and the residents of Mount Hermon Subdivision for their cooperation and assistance in our investigation,” officials said in a press release.

