NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy that’s already looking to retire. He’s a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes.

This snuggly, treat-loving pup, has gotten very popular around the sheriff’s office. How he got here is all because they were in the right place at the right time.

Hughes said he recently came across Fred under not-the-best of circumstances.

“No adequate shelter, no food, water, no bedding, and with the cold 20-degree weather that we just experienced, it was very bothering, you know, so I’m glad we were there,” said Hughes.

He wants to remind people that with pet ownership, comes responsibility.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people, when they get dogs at the beginning, they don’t realize, you know, it does, it takes time, effort, it takes, you know, money to take care of animals properly,” he added.

Since his rescue, Fred has become the go-to partner in crime. and he’s not the only one.

“We try to have them here, you know, weekly, if possible, you know, we’ll ride alongs,” said Hughes. “One of our officers or deputies will go by the shelter, or Colonial Capital and pick up a dog and get them out and let them ride with us.”

Now, the Sheriff’s Office and the Craven County Animal Shelter are on a mission to find him a happy home.

“He’s coming around, but just the human interaction and be loved from, you know, a family that truly loves animals and wants to care for them. That’s what he needs,” Hughes said. “I can tell you that if I didn’t already have one, it would be going home with me.”

Click here if you’re interested in adopting Fred.