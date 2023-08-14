RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding families to make sure students have their necessary vaccinations ahead of the upcoming school year.

“Vaccines are an essential piece of both child and family health and well-being,” said Dr. Zack Moore, North Carolina’s state epidemiologist. “We encourage parents and guardians to work with their children’s doctor to make sure their children are current on their childhood vaccines to prevent illness and reduce days missed at school.”

Required vaccinations for going to school in North Carolina include the polio vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, and MMR vaccine. You can see the full list here.

Health officials emphasized that kids who are uninsured can get their vaccines at little or no cost through the state’s Vaccines for Children program.

They’re are also encouraging parents talk to their child’s doctor about recommended vaccines as well, including ones to protect against flu and COVID-19. There’s also a new RSV vaccine to protect infants from severe illness.

You can read more about immunizations in North Carolina at immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov.