NC Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: State moves into phase 3 of reopening; 1,372 new cases, 38 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDHHS is reporting 1,372 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with 38 additional deaths as Governor Roy Cooper and officials announce the state is moving into phase 3 of reopening.
North Carolina phase 3 restrictions go into effect Friday, October 2, and will be in place until Friday, October 23 at 5 p.m, according to Cooper during a briefing.
Here’s what we know about phase 3 restrictions:
- Limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
- The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.
- Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.
- Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.
- Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.
- Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.
The NCDHHS reports that 15,162 tests administered Wednesday. Overall, state officials have administered 3,029,942 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.
The average percent positivity rate is 6.5% which is up from Tuesday’s 5.1%.
Hospitalizations have also gone up with six more patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. There are currently 956 residents statewide that are hospitalized due to the virus.
State health officials reported 38 new deaths related to the virus putting the total at 3,532 deaths total.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
Gates: 145 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 276 cases — 3 deaths
Currituck: 184 cases — 3 deaths
Pasquotank: 711 cases — 31 deaths
Perquimans: 188 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 605 cases — 10 deaths
Hertford: 765 cases — 30 deaths
Chowan: 369 cases — 4 deaths
Camden: 116 cases — 3 deaths
