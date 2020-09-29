NC Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: North Carolina surpasses 3 million COVID-19 tests, reports 763 new cases

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 763 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with 49 additional deaths.

The NCDHHS has surpassed 3 million tests statewide with almost 14,927 tests administered Tuesday. Overall, state officials have administered 3,014,780 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.

The average percent positivity rate is 5.1% which went up from Monday’s 3.3%

Hospitalizations have also gone up with 53 more North Carolina patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. There are currently 950 residents statewide that are hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials reported 49 new deaths related to the virus which is incredibly high compared to Monday’s only 4 reported deaths.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 144 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 272 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 184 cases — 3 deaths

Pasquotank: 709 cases — 31 deaths

Perquimans: 187 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 590 cases — 9 deaths

Hertford: 755 cases — 30 deaths

Chowan: 361 cases — 4 deaths

Camden: 115 cases — 3 deaths

