NC Sept. 25 COVID-19 update: 1,579 lab-confirmed cases, 28 deaths; NCDHHS now reports antigen case data

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services began reporting antigen-positive cases, deaths, and tests completed in addition to the regularly reported molecular (PCR) positive cases this week.

According to the NCDHHS, molecular (PCR) positive cases are classified as “confirmed” cases, while antigen-positive cases are classified as “probable” cases of COVID-19, in accordance with CDC. Additionally, health officials say that molecular (PCR) tests are processed in a laboratory while antigen tests are often processed at the point of care, such as in a health care provider’s office.

As a result of “improved reporting processes,” NCDHHS is now adding the antigen information into the COVID-19 daily dashboard.

Health officials say that both molecular (PCR) and antigen tests are diagnostic so they look to see if someone is currently infected with COVID-19. Each test looks for different things to determine if someone is infected.

A molecular (PCR) test looks for the virus’s genetic material.

An antigen test is a rapid test that looks for specific proteins on the surface of the virus.

“A molecular (PCR) positive case of COVID-19 is a person who received a positive COVID-19 result from a molecular (PCR) test. An antigen-positive case of COVID-19 is a person who received a positive COVID-19 result from an antigen test and does not have a positive result from a molecular (PCR) test. People are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive

tests,” according to the NCDHHS website.

NCDHHS says that adding the antigen-positive cases and test data makes up about 2% of the total COVID-19 cases and less than 1% of the total deaths throughout the state.

As for the daily numbers, molecular (PCR) positive case data show 1,579 new cases across the state Friday, putting the total at 199,768 cases. An additional 28 molecular (PCR) positive deaths were reported.

North Carolina has a total of 199,768 lab-confirmed molecular (PCR) cases from over 2.9 million completed tests. More than 32,178 molecular (PCR) tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours with 5.2% percent positive.

Antigen positive cases are at a total of 4,563 with a total of 25 antigen-positive deaths. On Friday, 381 antigen tests have been completed.

Total cases for the state including both molecular (PCR) and antigen cases are at 204,331. Total deaths throughout the state including both molecular (PCR) and antigen put the total at 3,409.

There are currently 903 people hospitalized which is down one patient from Thursday. Health officials are saying that 93% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 176,422 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 138 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 271 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 182 cases — 3 deaths

Pasquotank: 695 cases — 30 deaths

Perquimans: 186 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 577 cases — 8 deaths

Hertford: 744 cases — 29 deaths*

Chowan: 346 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 113 cases — 3 deaths



* denotes additional deaths

