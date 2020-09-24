NC Sept. 24 COVID-19 update: Cases spike with 1,688 newly reported, 40 additional deaths — 3 in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,688 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday — 736 more than yesterday.

This is the highest reported number of cases since Sept. 4 when the state reported 2,045 new cases. It is not clear yet if the spike is due to a backlog.

An additional 40 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,356 — three of the deaths occurred in local counties.

There are currently 902 people hospitalized which is down 10 patients from Wednesday. Health officials are saying that 97% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

North Carolina has a total of 198,189 cases from over 2.87 million completed tests. More than 26,700 tests have been conducted in the last 24 with 4.8% percent positive.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 176,422 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 129 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 268 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 177 cases — 3 deaths*

Pasquotank: 692 cases — 30 deaths

Perquimans: 182 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 560 cases — 8 deaths

Hertford: 732 cases — 28 deaths*

Chowan: 335 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 111 cases — 3 deaths



* denotes additional deaths

