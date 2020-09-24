NC Sept. 24 COVID-19 update: Cases spike with 1,688 newly reported, 40 additional deaths — 3 in local counties

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,688 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday — 736 more than yesterday.

This is the highest reported number of cases since Sept. 4 when the state reported 2,045 new cases. It is not clear yet if the spike is due to a backlog.

An additional 40 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,356 — three of the deaths occurred in local counties.

There are currently 902 people hospitalized which is down 10 patients from Wednesday. Health officials are saying that 97% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

North Carolina has a total of 198,189 cases from over 2.87 million completed tests. More than 26,700 tests have been conducted in the last 24 with 4.8% percent positive.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 176,422 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 129 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 268 cases — 3 deaths
Currituck: 177 cases — 3 deaths*
Pasquotank: 692 cases — 30 deaths
Perquimans: 182 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 560 cases — 8 deaths
Hertford: 732 cases — 28 deaths*
Chowan: 335 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 111 cases — 3 deaths

* denotes additional deaths

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10