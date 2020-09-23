NC Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 952 new cases, 30 additional deaths — 2 in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 952 new COVID-19 cases across the state Wednesday — 216 less than yesterday.

An additional 30 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,316 — two of the deaths occurred in local counties. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.

There are currently 912 people hospitalized which is up seven patients from Tuesday. Health officials are saying that 97% of hospitals in the state are reporting information.

North Carolina has a total of 196,501 cases from over 2.8 million completed tests. The total tests conducted in the last 24 hours were 18,498 with 5.3% percent positive.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 176,422 patients have presumably recovered from the disease.

Gov. Cooper announced Tuesday that the state will be taking another step toward Phase 3 of reopening with larger outdoor event venues being able to open at 7%. The next phase begins Oct. 2.

“We share this news today so those outdoor venues with seating capacity of more than 10,000 can begin preparations that are key to safely re-opening their doors to have a limited amount of socially distanced fans,” Cooper said.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 134 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 265 cases — 3 deaths*

Currituck: 177 cases — 1 death

Pasquotank: 688 cases — 30 deaths*

Perquimans: 179 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 555 cases — 8 deaths

Hertford: 718 cases — 27 deaths

Chowan: 320 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 111 cases — 3 deaths



* denotes additional deaths

The NCDHHS recently launched a new exposure notification app to help slow the spread of the virus.

The SlowCOVID-19NC app leverages Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification System (ENS) to alert users in North Carolina that have the app if they have been in contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19.

The app, which is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, does not collect, store or share personal information or location data and allows the users to remain anonymous.

