NC Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Gov. Cooper planning Tuesday briefing as state health officials report over 1,100 new cases, 39 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,168 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday.

An additional 39 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,286. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.

There are currently 905 people hospitalized which is up 20 patients from Monday.

There were 7,390 tests completed Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,824,8929.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is planning to give a Tuesday afternoon briefing regarding the latest COVID-19 updates.

Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force to share an update on COVID-19 scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 128 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 264 cases — 2 deaths

Currituck: 170 cases — 1 death

Pasquotank: 682 cases — 29 deaths

Perquimans: 179 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 554 cases — 8 deaths

Hertford: 707 cases — 27 deaths

Chowan: 313 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 111 cases — 3 deaths

The NCDHHS recently launched a new exposure notification app to help slow the spread of the virus.

The SlowCOVID-19NC app leverages Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification System (ENS) to alert users in North Carolina that have the app if they have been in contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19.

The app, which is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, does not collect, store or share personal information or location data and allows the users to remain anonymous.

