NC Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: Over 1,300 new cases with 8 additional deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday.

An additional 8 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,243. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.

There are currently 889 people hospitalized which is up 8 patients from Saturday.

There were 33,798 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,804,818.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 127 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 261 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 166 cases — 1 death
Pasquotank: 677 cases — 29 deaths
Perquimans: 177 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 551 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 691 cases — 26 deaths
Chowan: 311 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 109 cases — 3 deaths

