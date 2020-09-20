NC Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: Over 1,300 new cases with 8 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday.
An additional 8 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,243. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.
There are currently 889 people hospitalized which is up 8 patients from Saturday.
There were 33,798 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,804,818.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
Gates: 127 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 261 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 166 cases — 1 death
Pasquotank: 677 cases — 29 deaths
Perquimans: 177 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 551 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 691 cases — 26 deaths
Chowan: 311 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 109 cases — 3 deaths
