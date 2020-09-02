RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health officials reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number surpasses 170,000 on Wednesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services reported a total of 170,553 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s an increase of 1,129 cases in 24 hours which is a drop in cases since Tuesday’s record of the highest single-day increase in over a month.
The state reported 38 deaths on Wednesday putting the at 2,779. There were 19,612 tests completed, bringing the total number of completed tests to 2,315,310, according to NCDHHS data.
Hospitalizations remained below 1,000 for the 12th straight day and sit at 858, slightly down from Tuesday’s number by 88 patients.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates 87 cases — 3 deaths
- Dare 244 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 112 cases
- Pasquotank 572 cases — 23 deaths
- Perquimans 143 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 448 cases — 6 deaths
- Hertford 561 cases — 17 deaths
- Chowan 227 cases — 2 deaths
- Camden 99 cases — 3 deaths
Latest Posts
- Bomb threat against USS Ramage under investigation
- Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin remains active with 2 named storms, other areas being monitored
- NC Sept. 2 COVID-19 update: 1,129 new cases reported, 38 additional deaths; cases surpass 170K
- Walmart adding breastfeeding pods to 100 stores this year, including some in Hampton Roads
- White Teeth Now