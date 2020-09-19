NC Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases reported with 28 additional deaths

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday.

An additional 28 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,235. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.

There are currently 882 people hospitalized.

There were 22,000 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,771020.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 121 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 258 cases — 2 deaths

Currituck: 150 cases

Pasquotank: 658 cases — 29 deaths

Perquimans: 171 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 540 cases — 7 deaths

Hertford: 681 cases — 26 deaths

Chowan: 306 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths

