NC Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases reported with 28 additional deaths

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday.

An additional 28 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,235. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.

There are currently 882 people hospitalized.

There were 22,000 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,771020.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 121 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 258 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 150 cases
Pasquotank: 658 cases — 29 deaths
Perquimans: 171 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 540 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 681 cases — 26 deaths
Chowan: 306 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10