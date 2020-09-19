RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday.
An additional 28 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,235. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths last week.
There are currently 882 people hospitalized.
There were 22,000 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,771020.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
Gates: 121 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 258 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 150 cases
Pasquotank: 658 cases — 29 deaths
Perquimans: 171 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 540 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 681 cases — 26 deaths
Chowan: 306 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths
Latest posts
- Trump to hold Fayetteville rally Saturday, his 4th visit in as many weeks to NC
- Chesapeake twins celebrate birthday, end of chemotherapy treatment with parade of cars
- NC Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases reported with 28 additional deaths
- Body found in Virginia field positively ID’d as missing Raleigh man, police say
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after Trump’s push for new direct payments