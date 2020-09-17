NC Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: 1,552 new cases and 31 new deaths, cases mostly trending down over last 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,552 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Thursday

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows the state has seen a mostly downward trend over the last 14 days, with about a 25 percent decrease in new cases compared to two weeks ago. The percent of positive tests has also gone down, to about 5.6%, meaning the state is testing more and virus spread is slowing.

New deaths remain steady overall (about 27 per day), and elevated over numbers earlier in the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have gone down some, but there hasn’t been a significant decrease in numbers recently.

Here’s a look at cumulative numbers for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates : 114 cases — 3 deaths (+4 cases)

: 114 cases — 3 deaths (+4 cases) Dare: 255 cases — 2 deaths (+5 cases)

255 cases — 2 deaths (+5 cases) Currituck: 141 cases (+4 cases)

141 cases (+4 cases) Pasquotank: 639 cases — 29 deaths (+8 cases)

639 cases — 29 deaths (+8 cases) Perquimans : 167 cases — 3 deaths (+3 cases)

: 167 cases — 3 deaths (+3 cases) Bertie: 523 cases — 7 deaths (+2 cases)

523 cases — 7 deaths (+2 cases) Hertford: 658 cases — 25 deaths (+9 cases)

658 cases — 25 deaths (+9 cases) Chowan: 293 cases — 3 deaths (+7 cases)

293 cases — 3 deaths (+7 cases) Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

