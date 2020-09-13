NC Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: 1,196 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in North Carolina

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,196 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, 258 fewer than Saturday.

Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, down from 870 reported on Saturday and 938 on Friday.

An additional 5 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,052.

There were 19,632 tests completed, more than 10,000 fewer than Saturday.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 108 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 253 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 136 cases
Pasquotank: 627 cases — 26 deaths
Perquimans: 161 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 512 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 638 cases — 24 deaths
Chowan: 274 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 107 cases — 3 deaths

