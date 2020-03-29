NC Sentara Albemarle Medical Center triage tent, COVID screening, and visitor information

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Sentara Albemarle Medical Center announced on Sunday that the hospital made adjustments to triage, COVID-19 screening, and visitation regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Triage tent: The hospital set up a triage tent next to the emergency department. According to hospital officials, this is to prevent and prepare in the event that the hospital becomes overcrowded.

Visitation: All routine visits are suspended until the coronavirus is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community. There are a few exceptions to the rule that can be found online.

Drive-thru screening locations: Operations will resume on Monday, March 30. People with symptoms are to contact their primary care provider or the call center before visiting a Sentara Healthcare location, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Those that feel they meet the criteria for testing should call the hospital before arriving to receive proper instructions. Testing criteria can be found online.

Sentara (including Sentara Albemarle Medical Center) has the ability to test high-risk coronavirus patients inside its hospitals.

The Sentara call center is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday and can be reached at (833) 945-2395.

