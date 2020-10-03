NC Senator Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WAVY/AP) — Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) confirmed he has tested positive for the coronavirus in a statement released Friday night.

Tillis, who is up for reelection in November, is the latest person to be diagnosed with the infection after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony.

He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive. Just a few hours earlier, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah announced that he, too, is infected.

The news also comes the day after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive.

Tillis is routinely seen on Capitol Hill wearing a mask, according to the Associated Press. He says he has no symptoms but will be isolating and has not confirmed that he contracted the virus at the ceremony.

He is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Congressional race is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and challenger Cal Cunningham (D) recently took part in their second debate in the race for North Carolina Senate on September 22.

Tillis’ statement says the following:

Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive. I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with.



Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic. I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.



For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)





