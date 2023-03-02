This trip marks the first time Marshall has been on the Chowan campus since 2003

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Chowan University last week for the first time in twenty years last week.

Marshall was invited to Chowan to be a keynote speaker at the Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on February 23rd and 24th. During her visit, the elected member toured the campus to meet local business executives, faculty, staff, students, and members of the Hertford County community.

This trip marks the first time Marshall has been on the Chowan campus since she served as guest speaker at Dr. Christopher White’s presidential inauguration in 2003. On her return, officials say she met with representatives from key stakeholders in the Hertford County region to discuss economic development, enhanced broadband connectivity, and transportation in the Hertford County area.

The Secretary of State also attended the “Murfreesboro Coffee Club” at the Roberts Vaughan House in the town center, where she engaged in fellowship and received a history lesson from locals on the historic trademarks of the town.

Elaine Marshall (Courtesy: Chowan University)

Elaine Marshall speaking with Chowan University Students (Courtesy: Chowan University)

County Officials for Hertford County in the Felton University House (Courtesy: Chowan University)

Murfreesboro Coffee Club at the Roberts Vaughan House (Courtesy: Chowan University)

key stakeholders in the Hertford County region, including Nucor, Roanoke Electric, State Farm, Commercial Ready Mix Products, Inc., Roanoke-Chowan Community College and leadership of Chowan University. (Courtesy: Chowan University)

Following that, Marshall met with officials for Hertford County in the Felton University House on campus to discuss the retention of employees in the region.

According to Marshall, the most rewarding part of her visit was being able to interact with the students of Chowan. Honors students in Dr. Ballew’s class were given the opportunity to meet with Marshall to discuss current affairs, pathways to sustained employment, and the skills that allowed her to secure the spot of Secretary of State, a position she has held since 1997.

“It was inspiring to hear from Mrs. Marshall,” said history major Erica Mock. “She has overcome oppression, setbacks, and personal tragedy but stands to be one of the constants in a turbulent political economy. She is an inspiration for women like me.”