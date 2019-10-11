NC residents angry after FEMA denies individual assistance

Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents in Eastern North Carolina are speaking out after FEMA denied the state’s request for Individual Assistance from those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Governor Cooper asked for Individual Assistance to be provided to residents of Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties.

Just a month ago, a tornado struck Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle at the time Hurricane Dorian was approaching the Crystal Coast.

According to the Mayor for the Town of Emerald Isle, Eddie Barber, 10 permanent residents lost their homes, but no injuries were reported.

Barber is disappointed and confused with FEMA’s decision to deny aid for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“If you look at the four counties there were a lot of homes that were damaged,” said Barber.

Barber plans to speak and encourage town leaders to enable FEMA to provide Individual Assistance to the people affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“It was part of Hurricane Dorian, there was damage down there and we think it’s only fair that our citizens and the citizens of the other four counties to receive help from FEMA,” said Barber.

Boardwalk RV Park resident Jane Shelton had her mobile home completely damaged, so much she purchased a new one.

“There was a part of it that slammed into another unit,” Shelton said.

Even though she has a new home, Shelton is outraged by FEMA’s response.

“I don’t know what in the world FEMA is thinking saying there isn’t damage here,” Shelton said.

Across the mobile home park lives part-time resident, Robert Alston. His home suffered minimal damage but is in disbelief about FEMA.

“I have no faith in them anymore,” Alston said.

Both Alston and Shelton say some of their neighbors have bounced back from Hurricane Dorian, others are displaced, and some might not come back.

Only the lot numbers remain in certain parts of the Boardwalk RV Park where the impacted mobile homes once were.

The denial may be appealed 30 days after the letter was sent.