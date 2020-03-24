Live Now
NC reports more than 100 new coronavirus cases since Monday as testing increases; Still 0 deaths

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials now say there are 398 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state – up from 297 cases on Monday.

There are still no coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina.

The jump in new cases can be partially attributed to the increase of tests being completed.

A total of 8,502 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County, which has 104 cases as of Tuesday morning, said nearly half of its cases are patients age 20-39.

The 398 figure from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and map showing cases by county does not include cases confirmed in Northampton and Hertford counties.

Tuesday’s numbers come after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new executive order that closes public K-12 schools through May and bans gatherings of more than 50 people.

Also Tuesday, Vidant Health, along with the North Carolina Healthcare Association, called for Cooper to order shelter in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

NCHA said protective equipment is running low in “nearly every region of the State.”

“It is imperative that we move quickly, as it will take at least two weeks after a shelter in place order is issued before we see a change in the trajectory of cases.

NCHA said the state cannot afford to be led by a false sense of security by a “low number of cases.”

Cooper does not have a press conference scheduled for Tuesday.

Johns Hopkins University reports a total of 392,780 coronavirus cases across the globe and 17,159 COVID-19-related deaths as of Tuesday morning.

The university says the U.S. has the third most cases in the world with 46,481.

China has 81,588, while Italy has 63,927.

COVID-19 timeline

  • March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
  • March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
  • March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
  • March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
  • March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
  • March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
  • March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
  • March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

