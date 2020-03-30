Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

NC reports 1,307 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 137 hospitalized

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Monday, March 30, statewide in North Carolina, COVID-19 cases are now at 1,307 and new deaths brings the total to six, according to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS is reporting that 137 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

The number of COVID-19 cases across the state were at 935 on Saturday and at least 1,167 by Sunday evening.

Wake County reported a jump of 20 new cases from Sunday night to Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 166. The average age of the patient in Wake County is 45, according to health officials.

Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties have the most COVID-19 cases in the state, but have not reported any deaths from the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that a statewide “stay-at-home” order take effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30 as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.

Related: Interactive Testing Map

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories