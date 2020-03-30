NC reports 1,307 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 137 hospitalized

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Monday, March 30, statewide in North Carolina, COVID-19 cases are now at 1,307 and new deaths brings the total to six, according to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS is reporting that 137 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the state were at 935 on Saturday and at least 1,167 by Sunday evening.

Wake County reported a jump of 20 new cases from Sunday night to Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 166. The average age of the patient in Wake County is 45, according to health officials.

Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties have the most COVID-19 cases in the state, but have not reported any deaths from the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that a statewide “stay-at-home” order take effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30 as the virus continues to spread across North Carolina.

