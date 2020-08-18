Elizabeth City private school delays reopening after positive COVID-19 case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A private Christian school in North Carolina had planned to have its first day of school on August 26 but it has been pushed back after COVID-19 hit close to home.

On Sunday, Victory Christian School acknowledged in a Facebook post that a teacher at the school tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the pastor is now in quarantine. The school said, “Since he is the one doing all of the training of the teachers, and has put together a safe plan of return to school for our student body, we feel like we need to have him here as we seek to reopen our school safely and effectively.”

The school is now scheduled to reopen for the new year on September 8.

Latest Posts