NC Police: Man possibly stealing scrap metal leads police on pursuit ending in crash

WEEKSVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a breaking and entering in Weeksville, Pasquotank County that led to a pursuit resulting in multiple vehicle crashes.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. for a report of a possible breaking and entering. A man was seen taking scrap metal and putting it into his pick-up truck.

According to police officials, the NC Marine Patrol saw the truck that was reported as involved which then led them on a pursuit. Shortly after, the NC Highway Patrol and Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The truck crashed near River Road and Weeksville Road causing a highway patrol vehicle and a sheriff’s vehicle to collide in a parking lot in front of a building.

The unidentified adult black male involved was taken into custody.

Two other crashes possibly related to the pursuit were reported by officials, but no further information is available.

The responding officers reported no injuries and it is not known yet if the man sustained any injuries.

The NC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and plans to charge the man. The exact charges are not known.

The Elizabeth City Police Department helped secure the crash scene and are also investigating the breaking and entering and two original crashes.

No further information is available at this time.

(Photo courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

Latest News