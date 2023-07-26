JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Eastern North Carolina pet rescue is picking up the pieces after a vehicle recently struck its building.

Now, the Jaded Paws Rescue in Jacksonville is unsure of the fate of their pet food pantry. The nonprofit has damage inside and outside of its building, forcing it to close its doors for the time being.

Jaded Paws Rescue has been in Onslow County for over 10 years. Its mission is to help rescue pets with medical or special needs and help struggling pet owners get food for their fur-ever friends.

“Before this pet food pantry, the shelters were having to euthanize left and right due to space. Since we’ve opened our doors, their numbers have gone down, like we can actively see that we’re making a difference,” said Sylvia Cash, director of Jaded Paws Rescue.

In mid-July, a truck ran into the side of the organization’s building.

“There were bags of food spilled everywhere, you know, a lot of our equipment and gear that was up against the wall got thrown everywhere, our shelves got thrown everywhere,” Cash said. “Our ceilings are messed up, the whole wall is leaning over, and the shelf behind me is actually keeping that wall up.”

The city considered condemning the building, but luckily the nonprofit is able to stay. However, they aren’t allowed to open their doors until it’s fixed, which could take months.

“With us being closed, no food’s coming in, no money’s coming in, you know, our donors aren’t coming in, because we’re not open. So we’re losing out on a lot every day that we’re closed,” she added.

Cash also said they are doing the best they can to still serve the community.

“I had phone call after phone call going, you know, I just need a bag. I just need a scoop. I just need a can. I need something, my pet hasn’t eaten in two or three days. You know, we hear a lot of that,” said Cash.

For the time being, the group is hosting pop-up events and looking for temporary buildings to operate out of until theirs is repaired.

If you’re interested in donating to help the rescue, you can click here for their Facebook page, or here for their GoFundme.