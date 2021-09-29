NC officers reported 46 violations during checkpoint event at state border

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officers say they filed 46 traffic and criminal violations during the traffic safety checkpoint event on Tuesday.

“Hands Across the Border” is a checkpoint event between multiple agencies in North Carolina and Virginia. Agencies who participated in the event included:

Camden County Sheriff’s Office

Chesapeake (VA) Police Department

Chowan County Sheriff’s Office

Duck Police Department

Nags Head Police Department

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office

The checkpoint was hosted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and conducted near the North Carolina and Virginia state line on US Highway 17 to ensure commuters’ compliance with traffic laws.

During the event, North Carolina officers say they filed a total of 46 traffic and criminal violations including:

Driving While License Revoked – 4

Seatbelt Violations – 4

No Operator’s License – 12

Drug Violations – 3