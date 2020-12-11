NC officer killed during confrontation with armed suspect, police say

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Mount Holly police officer was shot and killed during a confrontation with an armed suspect early Friday outside Charlotte.

Mount Holly police officers were involved in the shooting with what Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said was a breaking and entering suspect at a car wash.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, which is just west of the Catawba River between Belmont and Mount Holly.

A Mount Holly officer was shot during the encounter and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials confirmed the officer later died from his injuries.

The suspect was treated and released from the hospital and was taken to the Gaston County Jail, Mount Holly police said.

The SBI has been called in to investigate.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD said.

Beatty Road will be closed throughout Friday morning as law enforcement investigates.