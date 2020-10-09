NC Oct. 9 COVID-19 Update: New cases stay above 2K, 25 additional deaths — 1 in local county

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,034 new cases of COVID-19 along with 25 additional deaths.
Friday, Oct. 9, marks the second consecutive day the state has reported over 2,000 news cases. In total, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 227,431 cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.
With more than 42,099 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the state’s percent positivity rate is 5.7%.
State health officials are also reporting that 14 additional patients are hospitalized due to the virus bringing the state total to 1,065 people. About 95% of hospitals are reporting data statewide.
As of Monday, Oct. 5, the state reports that 192,644 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
- Gates: 155 — 3 deaths
- Dare: 299 – 3 deaths
- Currituck: 199 – 4 deaths
- Pasquotank: 783 – 33 deaths
- Perquimans: 208 – 3 deaths
- Bertie: 644 – 13 deaths
- Hertford: 815 – 34 deaths*
- Chowan: 443 – 4 deaths
- Camden: 126 – 3 deaths
*Denotes additional death
Earlier this week, NCDHHS reported technical issues leading to high numbers reported for Monday and Sunday. North Carolina also recently entered phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m. This comes despite concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the northeastern part of the state.
