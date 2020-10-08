NC Oct. 8 COVID-19 Update: New cases surpass 2K, 29 additional deaths — 2 in local counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,428 new cases of COVID-19 along with 29 additional deaths.

Thursday, Oct. 8, marks the second day this week the state has reported over 2,000 news cases — the last was Monday when health officials reported technical data issues. In total, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 225,397 cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

With more than 33,473 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the state’s percent positivity rate is 7.9%.

State health officials are also reporting that 23 additional patients are hospitalized due to the virus bringing the state total to 1,051 people. About 97% of hospitals are reporting data statewide.

As of Monday, Oct. 5, the state reports that 192,644 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 154 – 3 deaths

154 – 3 deaths Dare: 297 – 3 deaths

297 – 3 deaths Currituck: 199 – 4 deaths

199 – 4 deaths Pasquotank: 768 – 33 deaths

768 – 33 deaths Perquimans: 201 – 3 deaths

201 – 3 deaths Bertie: 639 – 13 deaths*

639 – 13 deaths* Hertford: 813 – 33 deaths

813 – 33 deaths Chowan: 432 – 4 deaths

432 – 4 deaths Camden: 126 – 3 deaths

*Denotes additional death

Earlier this week, NCDHHS reported technical issues leading to high numbers reported for Monday and Sunday. North Carolina also recently entered phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m. This comes despite concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the northeastern part of the state.

