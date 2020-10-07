NC Oct. 7 COVID-19 Update: 1,711 new cases, 23 additional deaths — 1 in local county

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,711 new cases of COVID-19 along with 23 additional deaths.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 222,969 cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

With more than 18,342 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the state’s percent positivity rate is 6.4%.

State health officials are also reporting that 15 additional patients are hospitalized due to the virus bringing the state total to 1,028 people. About 93% of hospitals are reporting data statewide.

As of Monday, Oct. 5, the state reports that 192,644 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 150 – 3 deaths

150 – 3 deaths Dare: 295 – 3 deaths

295 – 3 deaths Currituck: 196 – 4 deaths*

196 – 4 deaths* Pasquotank: 757 – 33 deaths

757 – 33 deaths Perquimans: 198 – 3 deaths

198 – 3 deaths Bertie: 634 – 11 deaths

634 – 11 deaths Hertford: 810 – 33 deaths

810 – 33 deaths Chowan: 410 – 4 deaths

410 – 4 deaths Camden: 125 – 3 deaths

*denotes additional death

Earlier this week, NCDHHS reported technical issues leading to high numbers reported for Monday and Sunday. North Carolina also recently entered phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m. This comes despite concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the northeastern part of the state.

