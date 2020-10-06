NC Oct. 6 COVID-19 Update: Over 1,504 new cases, Gov. Cooper to give briefing Tuesday afternoon

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (/WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,504 new cases of COVID-19 along with 33 additional deaths.

As of Tuesday, October 6, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 221,258 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

With more than 22,500 tests conducted Tuesday, the state’s percent positivity rate is 6.6%.

State Health officials also reported 42 additional patients hospitalized to a total number of 1,013 people currently in the hospital due to the virus.

The NCDHHS was reporting technical issues for the two previous days leading to high numbers reported for Monday and Sunday.

North Carolina Gov. Cooper is expected to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. regarding he latest COVID-19 updates.

North Carolina entered phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m. This comes despite concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the northeastern part of the state.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

  • Gates 147 cases – 3 deaths
  • Dare 293 cases – 3 deaths
  • Currituck 196 cases – 3 deaths
  • Pasquotank 753 cases – 33 deaths
  • Perquimans 198 cases – 3 deaths  
  • Bertie 625 cases – 11 deaths
  • Hertford 806 cases – 33 deaths
  • Chowan 400 cases – 4 deaths
  • Camden 124 cases – 3 deaths

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10