NC Oct. 6 COVID-19 Update: Over 1,504 new cases, Gov. Cooper to give briefing Tuesday afternoon

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (/WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,504 new cases of COVID-19 along with 33 additional deaths.

As of Tuesday, October 6, North Carolina is reporting an overall number of 221,258 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

With more than 22,500 tests conducted Tuesday, the state’s percent positivity rate is 6.6%.

State Health officials also reported 42 additional patients hospitalized to a total number of 1,013 people currently in the hospital due to the virus.

The NCDHHS was reporting technical issues for the two previous days leading to high numbers reported for Monday and Sunday.

North Carolina Gov. Cooper is expected to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. regarding he latest COVID-19 updates.

North Carolina entered phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday at 5 p.m. This comes despite concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the northeastern part of the state.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates 147 cases – 3 deaths

147 cases – 3 deaths Dare 293 cases – 3 deaths

293 cases – 3 deaths Currituck 196 cases – 3 deaths

196 cases – 3 deaths Pasquotank 753 cases – 33 deaths

753 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans 198 cases – 3 deaths

198 cases – 3 deaths Bertie 625 cases – 11 deaths

625 cases – 11 deaths Hertford 806 cases – 33 deaths

806 cases – 33 deaths Chowan 400 cases – 4 deaths

400 cases – 4 deaths Camden 124 cases – 3 deaths

Latest Posts