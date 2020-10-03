NC Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: 2,202 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, second-highest daily total since July

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The second highest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 30 was reported Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,202 new cases were reported across the state.

The percent positive rate is slightly higher, at 5.6 percent. It’s under six percent for the third straight day but still not in the range of rounding down to five percent.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains at 921 for the second day in a row.

There were 21 deaths reported Saturday.

For the first time in more than half a year, several businesses have been given the green light to reopen as North Carolina enters phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday.

Here’s what we know about phase 3 restrictions:

Restrictions are expected to be in place Friday, Oct. 2, until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

Limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 145 – 3 deaths

145 – 3 deaths Dare: 285 – 3 deaths

285 – 3 deaths Currituck: 191 – 3 deaths

191 – 3 deaths Pasquotank: 726 – 33 deaths

726 – 33 deaths Perquimans: 196 – 3 deaths

196 – 3 deaths Bertie: 622 – 11 deaths

622 – 11 deaths Hertford: 792 – 31 deaths

792 – 31 deaths Chowan: 389 – 4 deaths

389 – 4 deaths Camden: 118 – 3 deaths

Latest Posts