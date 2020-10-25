NC Oct. 25 COVID-19 update: 1,807 new cases reported, hospitalizations decline for 3rd straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,807 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday, the fewest since Tuesday.
North Carolina has seen more than 260,000 cases since the pandemic began.
There were 13 deaths reported, making Sunday the sixth straight day with at least 13 deaths and is the highest number of deaths reported on a Sunday.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths across the state is now 4,157.
The percent positive is slightly increasing for the second day in a row. Currently at 7.2 percent, this is the fourth time in six days the percent positive has been higher than 7 percent.
Hospitalizations have declined for the third straight day. Currently, 1,148 people are hospitalized, 19 fewer than Saturday.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 167 cases – 3 deaths
- Dare: 363 cases – 3 deaths
- Currituck: 222 cases — 4 deaths
- Pasquotank: 856 cases – 35 deaths
- Perquimans: 243 cases – 4 deaths
- Bertie: 723 cases – 19 deaths
- Hertford: 852 cases – 34 deaths
- Chowan: 521 cases – 10 deaths
- Camden: 135 cases – 3 deaths
