NC Oct. 25 COVID-19 update: 1,807 new cases reported, hospitalizations decline for 3rd straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,807 new COVID-19 cases across the state Sunday, the fewest since Tuesday.

North Carolina has seen more than 260,000 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 13 deaths reported, making Sunday the sixth straight day with at least 13 deaths and is the highest number of deaths reported on a Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths across the state is now 4,157.

The percent positive is slightly increasing for the second day in a row. Currently at 7.2 percent, this is the fourth time in six days the percent positive has been higher than 7 percent.

Hospitalizations have declined for the third straight day. Currently, 1,148 people are hospitalized, 19 fewer than Saturday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates : 167 cases – 3 deaths

: 167 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 363 cases – 3 deaths

363 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 222 cases — 4 deaths

222 cases — 4 deaths Pasquotank: 856 cases – 35 deaths

856 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans: 243 cases – 4 deaths

243 cases – 4 deaths Bertie: 723 cases – 19 deaths

723 cases – 19 deaths Hertford: 852 cases – 34 deaths

852 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 521 cases – 10 deaths

521 cases – 10 deaths Camden: 135 cases – 3 deaths

