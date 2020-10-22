NC Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: Cases surge 15% in two weeks; 2,400 new cases, 50 deaths reported Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 252,992 across the state on Thursday with 2,400 cases reported within the past 24-hours.

Data released show that the state is up by about 15% from the average two weeks earlier — putting a daily average of cases at 2,028. Additionally, 50 deaths have been reported putting the state total at 4,082.

Currently, 1,205 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 which is a decrease of 14 patients from the numbers reported yesterday. Health officials say that 97% of hospitals are reporting patient data.

Governor Roy Cooper announced yesterday that the state will stay in phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan for at least the next three weeks due to recent upward trends in key metrics.

It was set to expire on Friday.

“We hope that greater enforcement, strong community leadership, and more people doing the right things can lower these numbers,” Cooper said in a briefing Wednesday afternoon. “It’s critical that we take this time to focus on the basics — wear a mask, wash your hands, wait six feet apart from other people. These are the habits that helped lower our numbers over the summer, and they are still our best tools.”

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

: 166 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 353 cases – 3 deaths

221 cases — 4 deaths Pasquotank: 835 cases – 35 deaths

235 cases – 4 deaths Bertie: 710 cases – 19 deaths

849 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 496 cases – 10 deaths

