NC Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports 53 new deaths, state health officials add new data to COVID-19 dashboard

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a combined 1,578 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 53 new deaths.

Currently, the state has 248,750 cases of COVID-19 overall since the start of the outbreak.

Even lower completed tests were reported Tuesday(23,0254) compared to Monday’s 31,000 tests. The state’s current percent positivity rate is at 7.4%, higher than Monday’s 5.7%.

53 additional deaths were reported Tuesday, way higher than Monday’s 5 deaths, and bringing North Carolina’s overall COVID-19 related deaths to 3,992.

State health officials also reported 61 new patients to an overall 1,203 North Carolinians currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today added demographic data for hospitalizations to the NC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Demographics Dashboard.

Data is provided by age, gender, race, and ethnicity for patients who were newly admitted to the hospital and confirmed or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 at the time of admission.

The data provides further insight into the different demographic groups being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The data is viewable by individual day and over time. Information is available for the state and by Healthcare Preparedness Coalition regions and is based from reporting hospitals.

The data is provided beginning with data from Oct. 1, 2020, and will be updated twice per week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The term “confirmed” is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of hospital admission.

The term “suspected” is defined as a person who is being managed as though they have COVID-19 because of signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 as described by CDC’s Guidance but does not yet have a laboratory positive COVID-19 test result.

This may include patients who have not been tested yet or those with pending test results.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 161 cases – 3 deaths

Dare 336 cases – 3 deaths

Currituck 216 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 820 cases – 33 deaths

Perquimans 229 cases – 3 deaths

Bertie 692 cases – 13 deaths

Hertford 845 cases – 34 deaths

Chowan 490 cases – 10 deaths

Camden 133 cases — 3 deaths

