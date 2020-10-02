NC Oct. 2 COVID-19 update: 1,608 new cases with 29 additional deaths, phase 3 begins today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,608 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with 29 additional deaths — as the cases remain high, the state begins phase 3 of reopening.

Here’s what we know about phase 3 restrictions:

Restrictions are expected to be in place Friday, Oct. 2, until Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

Limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5.

Nearly 35,876 tests were administered in the past 24 hours with 5.8% positive. In total, officials have administered 3,094,417 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak. The additional deaths put the state total at 3,608.

Hospitalizations have gone down with 18 fewer patients since yesterday. Health officials say that there are currently 921 residents statewide hospitalized and 97% of hospitals are reporting patients.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, the state reports 184,422 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 145 – 3 deaths

145 – 3 deaths Dare: 285 – 3 deaths

285 – 3 deaths Currituck: 188 – 3 deaths

188 – 3 deaths Pasquotank: 724 – 31 deaths

724 – 31 deaths Perquimans: 191 – 3 deaths

191 – 3 deaths Bertie: 615 – 11 deaths

615 – 11 deaths Hertford: 787 – 30 deaths

787 – 30 deaths Chowan: 386 – 4 deaths

386 – 4 deaths Camden: 118 – 3 deaths

