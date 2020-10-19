RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,144 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, October 19.
After 4 straight days of new cases reaching over 2,000, North Carolina’s daily increase was cut by almost half compared to the day before.
Currently, the state has 247,172 cases of COVID-19 overall since the start of the outbreak.
Slightly lower completed tests were reported Monday(31,051) compared to Sunday. The state’s current percent positivity rate is at 5.7%.
5 additional deaths were reported Monday, bringing North Carolina’s overall COVID-19 related deaths to 3,939.
State health officials also reported 13 new patients to an overall 1,142 North Carolinians currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
Gates 162 cases – 3 deaths
Dare 337 cases – 3 deaths
Currituck 216 cases – 4 deaths
Pasquotank 823 cases – 33 deaths
Perquimans 230 cases – 3 deaths
Bertie 692 cases – 13 deaths
Hertford 845 cases – 34 deaths
Chowan 491 cases – 10 deaths
Camden 133 cases — 3 deaths
Latest Posts
- William & Mary reinstating 3 women’s sports after being threatened with Title IX lawsuit
- Dare County to provide free COVID-19 diagnostic testing for permanent residents Tuesday
- Builder demolishes brand new Florida home after building too close to neighbor
- NC Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 1,144 new cases reported, over 1,100 currently hospitalized
- Shooting on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Monday afternoon