NC Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 1,144 new cases reported, over 1,100 currently hospitalized

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,144 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, October 19.

After 4 straight days of new cases reaching over 2,000, North Carolina’s daily increase was cut by almost half compared to the day before.

Currently, the state has 247,172 cases of COVID-19 overall since the start of the outbreak.

Slightly lower completed tests were reported Monday(31,051) compared to Sunday. The state’s current percent positivity rate is at 5.7%.

5 additional deaths were reported Monday, bringing North Carolina’s overall COVID-19 related deaths to 3,939.

State health officials also reported 13 new patients to an overall 1,142 North Carolinians currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 162 cases – 3 deaths

Dare 337 cases – 3 deaths

Currituck 216 cases – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 823 cases – 33 deaths

Perquimans 230 cases – 3 deaths

Bertie 692 cases – 13 deaths

Hertford 845 cases – 34 deaths

Chowan 491 cases – 10 deaths

Camden 133 cases — 3 deaths

