NC Oct. 14 COVID-19 Update: 1,926 new cases, 40 additional deaths — 1 in local county

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,926 new cases of COVID-19 along with 40 additional deaths Wednesday.

In total, the state is reporting an overall number of 236,407 cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

With more than 22,345 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the percent positivity rate is 6.6%. In total, over 3.4 million tests have been completed throughout North Carolina.

Health officials are also reporting that 49 additional patients are hospitalized due to the virus bringing the total to 1,152 people. About 97% of hospitals are reporting data statewide.

As of Monday, Oct. 12, the state reports that in total, 206,471 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates 158 cases – 3 deaths

158 cases – 3 deaths Dare 312 cases — 3 deaths

312 cases — 3 deaths Currituck 209 cases – 4 deaths

209 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank 797 cases – 33 deaths

797 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans 213 cases – 3 deaths

213 cases – 3 deaths Bertie 663 cases – 13 deaths

663 cases – 13 deaths Hertford 833 cases – 34 deaths

833 cases – 34 deaths Chowan 472 cases – 5 deaths*

472 cases – 5 deaths* Camden 129 cases – 3 deaths

*Denotes additional death

