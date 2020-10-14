NC Oct. 14 COVID-19 Update: 1,926 new cases, 40 additional deaths — 1 in local county

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,926 new cases of COVID-19 along with 40 additional deaths Wednesday.
In total, the state is reporting an overall number of 236,407 cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.
With more than 22,345 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the percent positivity rate is 6.6%. In total, over 3.4 million tests have been completed throughout North Carolina.
Health officials are also reporting that 49 additional patients are hospitalized due to the virus bringing the total to 1,152 people. About 97% of hospitals are reporting data statewide.
As of Monday, Oct. 12, the state reports that in total, 206,471 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
- Gates 158 cases – 3 deaths
- Dare 312 cases — 3 deaths
- Currituck 209 cases – 4 deaths
- Pasquotank 797 cases – 33 deaths
- Perquimans 213 cases – 3 deaths
- Bertie 663 cases – 13 deaths
- Hertford 833 cases – 34 deaths
- Chowan 472 cases – 5 deaths*
- Camden 129 cases – 3 deaths
*Denotes additional death
