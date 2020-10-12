NC Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases reported with more than 1,100 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,276 new cases of COVID-19 to a cumulative number of 232,747 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
Officials also reported an additional 3 patients who have died in connection to the virus. The state has had 3,773 COVID-19-related deaths so far.
Of the 232,747 cumulative cases, 225,959 are molecular positive cases, and 6,788 are antigen positive cases.
There have been 3,411,026 coronavirus tests completed so far. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.
There are currently 1,109 patients in the state that hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
- Gates: 157 cases – 3 deaths
- Dare: 305 cases – 3 deaths
- Currituck: 207 cases – 4 deaths
- Pasquotank: 794 cases – 33 deaths
- Perquimans: 213 cases – 3 deaths
- Bertie: 659 cases – 13 deaths
- Hertford: 825 cases – 34 deaths
- Chowan: 458 cases – 4 deaths
- Camden: 128 cases – 3 deaths
Latest Posts
- Teenager found shot inside vehicle at 7-Eleven in Newport News Saturday
- Winks from God: Virtual Challenge
- ‘My world’s been shattered’: Family of Mechanicsville Navy Sailor killed in USS Cole Terror Attack relives past 20 years
- Photographer Rickie Recardo Wants To Share His Vision
- TPMG Is Looking To Help And Study Cases Of Chronic Cough