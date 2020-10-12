NC Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases reported with more than 1,100 currently hospitalized

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,276 new cases of COVID-19 to a cumulative number of 232,747 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Officials also reported an additional 3 patients who have died in connection to the virus. The state has had 3,773 COVID-19-related deaths so far.

Of the 232,747 cumulative cases, 225,959 are molecular positive cases, and 6,788 are antigen positive cases.

There have been 3,411,026 coronavirus tests completed so far. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.

There are currently 1,109 patients in the state that hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 157 cases – 3 deaths

157 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 305 cases – 3 deaths

305 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 207 cases – 4 deaths

207 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank: 794 cases – 33 deaths

794 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans: 213 cases – 3 deaths

213 cases – 3 deaths Bertie: 659 cases – 13 deaths

659 cases – 13 deaths Hertford: 825 cases – 34 deaths

825 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 458 cases – 4 deaths

458 cases – 4 deaths Camden: 128 cases – 3 deaths

Latest Posts