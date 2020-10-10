NC Oct. 10 COVID-19 update: 2,321 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in North Carolina

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,321 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, 287 more than were reported Friday.

Currently, 1,034 people are hospitalized, 31 fewer than Friday.

An additional 18 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state to 3,765.

A total of 229,752 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across North Carolina to date.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 155 cases – 3 deaths

155 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 302 cases – 3 deaths

302 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 205 cases – 4 deaths

205 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank: 784 cases – 33 deaths

784 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans: 211 cases – 3 deaths

211 cases – 3 deaths Bertie: 655 cases – 13 deaths

655 cases – 13 deaths Hertford: 820 cases – 34 deaths

820 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 451 cases – 4 deaths

451 cases – 4 deaths Camden: 127 cases – 3 deaths

