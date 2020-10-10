NC Oct. 10 COVID-19 update: 2,321 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,321 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, 287 more than were reported Friday.

Currently, 1,034 people are hospitalized, 31 fewer than Friday.

An additional 18 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state to 3,765.

A total of 229,752 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across North Carolina to date.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

  • Gates: 155 cases – 3 deaths
  • Dare: 302 cases – 3 deaths
  • Currituck: 205 cases – 4 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 784 cases – 33 deaths
  • Perquimans: 211 cases – 3 deaths  
  • Bertie: 655 cases – 13 deaths
  • Hertford: 820 cases – 34 deaths
  • Chowan: 451 cases – 4 deaths
  • Camden: 127 cases – 3 deaths

