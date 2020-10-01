RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,086 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with 47 additional deaths.
The state hasn’t had new case numbers this high since Sept. 4 when there were 2,121 newly reported.
The NCDHHS surpassed 3 million tests statewide with almost 28,599 tests administered Thursday. Overall, state officials have administered 3,058,541 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.
The average percent positivity rate is 5.7% which is down from yesterday’s 6.5%.
Hospitalizations have gone down with 17 fewer patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. There are currently 939 residents statewide that are hospitalized due to the virus. State health officials reported 47 new deaths related to the virus putting the total at 3,579 deaths total.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
- Gates 144 – 3 deaths
- Dare 282 – 3 deaths
- Currituck 186 – 3 deaths
- Pasquotank 717 – 31 deaths
- Perquimans 189 – 3 deaths
- Bertie 608 – 11 deaths
- Hertford 779 – 30 deaths
- Chowan 375 – 4 deaths
- Camden 116 – 3 deaths
Latest Posts
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Northam writes to SCC, requests extension of utility service cut-off moratorium
- NC Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: State surpasses 2K new cases, 47 deaths
- How to watch NASA’s rocket launch tonight from Wallops
- First-time voter? Here’s what you need to know