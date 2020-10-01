NC Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: State surpasses 2K new cases, 47 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 2,086 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with 47 additional deaths.

The state hasn’t had new case numbers this high since Sept. 4 when there were 2,121 newly reported.

The NCDHHS surpassed 3 million tests statewide with almost 28,599 tests administered Thursday. Overall, state officials have administered 3,058,541 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.

The average percent positivity rate is 5.7% which is down from yesterday’s 6.5%.

Hospitalizations have gone down with 17 fewer patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. There are currently 939 residents statewide that are hospitalized due to the virus. State health officials reported 47 new deaths related to the virus putting the total at 3,579 deaths total.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates 144 – 3 deaths

144 – 3 deaths Dare 282 – 3 deaths

282 – 3 deaths Currituck 186 – 3 deaths

186 – 3 deaths Pasquotank 717 – 31 deaths

717 – 31 deaths Perquimans 189 – 3 deaths

189 – 3 deaths Bertie 608 – 11 deaths

608 – 11 deaths Hertford 779 – 30 deaths

779 – 30 deaths Chowan 375 – 4 deaths

375 – 4 deaths Camden 116 – 3 deaths

