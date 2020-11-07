NC Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: Over 2K new cases for fifth consecutive day, 23 additional deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Saturday was the fifth consecutive day that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state — and the third day with more than 2,500.

According to the NCDHHS, 2,676 new cases were reported Saturday.

There have been 13,217 new cases added in the state since Tuesday bringing the total number of cases to 291,245. At this pace, the state will reach the 300,000 mark by at least late next week.

An additional 23 deaths were reported, the smallest number since Monday but the fifth day in a row with at least 20. This is in line with the well-established pattern of higher death numbers reported from Tuesday-Saturday and relatively lower numbers on Sundays and Mondays.

Testing levels have remained relatively stout, with at least 40,000 tests processed on three consecutive days.

The percent positive rose slightly to 6.9% but remained in the range it has occupied in recent weeks. It has been between 5.9% and 6.9% every day except one in the past 10 days.

The number of people currently hospitalized increased by 31, with 1,196 people in hospitals across the state a day after that number was 1,165. It’s at its highest level since Oct. 29, when it was at 1,201.

Here are the totals as of Saturday:

Total cases: 291,245

Completed tests: 4,311,111

Currently hospitalized: 1,196

Deaths: 4,,605

Presumed recovered: 246,318

Here’s the local county breakdown of cases and deaths:

Gates: 172 –3 deaths

Dare: 432 – 3 deaths

Currituck: 243 – 4 deaths

Pasquotank: 924 – 35 deaths

Perquimans: 269 – 4 deaths

Bertie: 747 – 21 deaths

Camden: 145 – 3 deaths

Hertford: 883 – 35 deaths

Chowan: 548 – 18 deaths

Latest Posts: