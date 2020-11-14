NC Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: North Carolina sets new record for daily cases with nearly 4K reported, over 1,400 currently hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a new record high of 3,885 COVID-19 cases Saturday along with an all-time high of 1,425 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus.

Saturday’s numbers passes the previous record high for lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The state hasn’t seen hospitalization numbers below 1,000 since the beginning of October. The data show that numbers have been increasing daily since Nov. 7. NCDHHS is showing that about 97% of hospitals statewide are reporting data.

Health officials are also reporting 36 additional deaths since Thursday with a total of 4,756 deaths attributed to the virus.

The new case count puts North Carolina at 309,118 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The daily percent positive is at 7.9% – the highest levels in over a month.

A total of 261,719 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state, according to health officials and data released Monday, Nov. 9.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will be tightening restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction. Cooper said he is reducing the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.

Here are the latest updates from local counties:

Bertie 789 cases– 21 deaths

789 cases– 21 deaths Camden 157 cases – 3 deaths

157 cases – 3 deaths Chowan 564 cases – 18 deaths

564 cases – 18 deaths Currituck 270 cases – 4 deaths

270 cases – 4 deaths Dare 510 cases — 3 deaths

510 cases — 3 deaths Gates 184 cases – 5 deaths

184 cases – 5 deaths Hertford 909 cases – 38 deaths*

909 cases – 38 deaths* Pasquotank 975 cases – 35 deaths

975 cases – 35 deaths Perquimans 2782 cases – 4 deaths

