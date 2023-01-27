GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of three children who died in a fire is being charged with felony child abuse.

Warrants show that Brandy Sturdivant, 28, of Greensboro, has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The warrant alleges that Sturdivant left three of her children, a four-year-old and two one-year-old twins, alone at the home on Grimsley Street before it caught on fire on Dec 12.

The Greensboro Fire Department was called to the home just off of West Gate City Boulevard. They were informed en route that there might be three children trapped in the home.

Firefighters found the children in a bedroom of the single-story house, and crews pulled them out through the bedroom window, but they died at the scene.

“This is devasting. This is devasting to the Fire Department, devastating to the community and this family,” Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said at the time of the fire. “We would remind our viewers, please make sure, especially around the holiday season, make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”

Sturdivant’s bond is $150,000.