GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bishop William J. Barber is holding a press conference on Friday just days after he was kicked out of a Greenville movie theater over a seating issue, something the theater chain has since apologized for happening.

Barber said the press conference will happen at 11:30 a.m. at Koinonia Christian Center, located at 1405 SW Greenville Blvd. in Greenville. He is encouraging people with disabilities to join Friday’s press conference.

He will be speaking about the situation that occurred at AMC Firetower 12 in Greenville on December 26. Barber, 60, is the minister of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro and a social activist who once served as the chair of the North Carolina NAACP. He was at the theatre with his 90-year-old mother to see “The Color Purple.” Management told him that he would not be allowed to use his own chair to sit and watch the movie in the marked handicapped section of the theater.

The chair Bishop William J. Barber took into the AMC Firetower 12 in Greenville. (Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

Barber did not leave and management called for officers with the Greenville Police Department to have him removed from the building.

On Wednesday, the chief executive of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Adam Aron, reached out to Barber to apologize for the incident. He said he planned a meeting in Greenville next week with Barber.

Also on Thursday, the North Carolina NAACP issued a statement over the matter and has started a petition for people to sign. Their statement read:

“NAACP North Carolina stands in solidarity with Rev. William Barber II who was unjustly escorted out of the AMC Fire Tower 12 Theater simply for needing to use his own chair in the handicapped seating area to enjoy a movie.

“NAACP North Carolina joins the Pitt County Branch in underscoring the urgent need for change. This incident serves as a powerful reminder that we must create spaces that are inclusive, fair, and respectful of the rights of every individual. Discrimination based on physical abilities has no place in our society, and we must take decisive action to address this issue.

“While AMC has issued an apology, there is an urgent need for concrete steps to ensure accessibility in all AMC theaters across the nation. The NAACP stands united in our calls for accessibility and justice.”