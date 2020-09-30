NC MedAssist to provide free over-the-counter medicine for those in need

ELIZABETH CITY, N. C. (WAVY) – North Carolina’s only statewide non-profit pharmacy is partnering with Sentara to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event on October 10.

NC MedAssist announced they are providing residents in need with free over-the-counter medication.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at College of the Albemarle located at 1208 N. Road Street in Elizabeth City.

Many items will be available to include cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, etc.

NC MedAssist said, “this partnership comes at a crucial time when remaining healthy and stopping the spread of germs is more essential than ever.”

Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive the medicine, according to a press release. Everyone will receive up to eight over-the-counter medicine items free of charge.

This event will be held as a drive-thru service only and participants are encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online.

Additional options will available for those individuals unable to preregister online so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it, NC MedAssist said.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. Rather than having one large event with people standing in line and sitting next to each other, we have implemented a drive-thru system to minimize contact,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication.

“We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to area residents. We understand there is a pressing need, especially with the cold and flu season right around the corner. Our goal in this partnership is to improve the health of the community, one individual or family at a time,” said Kidwell.

Visit NC MedAssist’s website for additional on the Mobile Free Pharmacy.

