NC May 9 COVID-19 update: Nearly 500 confirmed cases with 17 new deaths

North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina saw nearly 500 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with 17 deaths related to the virus as the state prepares to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 492 confirmed COVID-19 cases to an overall number 14,360. The total coronavirus-related deaths statewide rose to 544 from an additional 17 reported Saturday.

7,749 tests were conducted from 99 counties. Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Outer Banks announced this week that it’ll reopen to visitors on Saturday, May 16.

Here’s the latest breakdown in the WAVY viewing area (compared to Friday, May 8).

Gates: 11 (+1 case)

Dare: 15 — 1 death (+1 case)

Currituck: 9

Pasquotank: 81 — 3 deaths (+6 cases)

Perquimans: 17 — 3 deaths (+3 cases

Hertford: 48 — 1 death (+2 cases)

Bertie: 60 — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Chowan: 10 (+2 cases)

Camden: 2

