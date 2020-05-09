NC May 9 COVID-19 update: Nearly 500 confirmed cases with 17 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina saw nearly 500 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with 17 deaths related to the virus as the state prepares to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 492 confirmed COVID-19 cases to an overall number 14,360. The total coronavirus-related deaths statewide rose to 544 from an additional 17 reported Saturday.
7,749 tests were conducted from 99 counties. Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.
The Outer Banks announced this week that it’ll reopen to visitors on Saturday, May 16.
Here’s the latest breakdown in the WAVY viewing area (compared to Friday, May 8).
Gates: 11 (+1 case)
Dare: 15 — 1 death (+1 case)
Currituck: 9
Pasquotank: 81 — 3 deaths (+6 cases)
Perquimans: 17 — 3 deaths (+3 cases
Hertford: 48 — 1 death (+2 cases)
Bertie: 60 — 2 deaths (+2 cases)
Chowan: 10 (+2 cases)
Camden: 2
