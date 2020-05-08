Live Now
NC May 8 COVID-19 update: NC reports 20 new deaths, 471 new cases as state preps for phase 1 reopening Friday

North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — North Carolina saw 20 more coronavirus-related deaths within a 24 hour period, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, as the state prepares to enter phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan at 5 p.m. Friday.

There are now 13,868 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina health officials. This is an increase of 471 cases from Thursday’s 13,397 confirmed cases.

The percent of positive cases also rose slightly — percentage of positive cases has trended up the last four days.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19

Here’s the latest breakdown in the WAVY viewing area:

Gates: 10

Dare: 14 — 1 death

Currituck: 9

Pasquotank: 75 — 3 deaths

Perquimans: 14 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 46 — 1 death

Bertie: 58 — 2 deaths

Chowan: 8

Camden: 2

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 decreased to 515 on Friday from 525 on Thursday.

