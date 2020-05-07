NC May 7 COVID-19 update: 639 new cases reported, per day record, as NC daily cases continue spike upward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its highest daily COVID-19 case increase so far, with 639 new cases, its 4th straight day of increased daily COVID-19 cases.

It comes as North Carolina gets ready to move into its first stage of easing restrictions Friday evening, with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 138 going into effect.

The record increase also comes with a much higher number of tests being completed each day. North Carolina is now averaging about 6,000 tests per day. North Carolina reported 6,846 new tests on Thursday.

With that increase in testing, the number of positive tests to total tests is decreasing.

The state Department of Health and Human Services is also reporting 30 new deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus. Hospitalizations are also up by 9 since Wednesday.

Here’s the latest breakdown for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 10

Dare: 14 – 1 death

Currituck: 7

Pasquotank: 39

Perquimans: 14 – 2 deaths

Hertford: 45 – 1 death

Bertie: 57 — 2 deaths

Chowan: 7

Camden: 2

Current hospitalizations are down slightly after a record 551 patients were reported last week.

Here’s how the cases and deaths breakdown by age:

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.