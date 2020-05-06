NC May 6 COVID-19 update: 502 new cases, 25 new deaths reported; daily cases have shot back up since dip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 502 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday as daily reported cases have shot back up after being below 200 for two days earlier this week.

Here’s where North Carolina sits as of May 6.

Here’s the latest for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 10

Dare: 14 — 1 death

Currituck: 5

Pasquotank: 38 — 2 deaths

Perquimans: 14 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 46 — 1 deaths

Bertie: 53 — 2 deaths

Chowan: 7

Camden: 2

25 new deaths statewide attributed to the disease were also reported Wednesday, the highest daily increase since April 29.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dipped slightly to 516 on Wednesday from 534 on Tuesday.

Positive tests as a percentage of total tests, a metric North Carolina health officials focus on as the number of daily tests increases, continues to trend down.

The 8,814 new tests reported Wednesday is by far the most the state has reported in a single day, not counting an increase in early April that may be contributed to a lag in reporting earlier tests.

For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move into Phase One of easing restrictions on Friday at 5 p.m. A modified stay-at-home order will remain in place once this phase begins.

Read Executive Order 138: Easing restrictions in travel, business operations, and mass gatherings: Phase One

Certain retailers will be allowed to have more customers in at one time but other businesses – such as salons, theaters, and bars – will remain closed during Phase One.

The executive order that puts Phase One into motion is set to expire May 22. Phase One could be extended if certain trends pertaining to the virus begin to slide.

