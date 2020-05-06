NC May 6 COVID-19 update: 502 new cases, 25 new deaths reported; daily cases have shot back up since dip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 502 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday as daily reported cases have shot back up after being below 200 for two days earlier this week.
Here’s where North Carolina sits as of May 6.
Here’s the latest for WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 10
Dare: 14 — 1 death
Currituck: 5
Pasquotank: 38 — 2 deaths
Perquimans: 14 — 2 deaths
Hertford: 46 — 1 deaths
Bertie: 53 — 2 deaths
Chowan: 7
Camden: 2
25 new deaths statewide attributed to the disease were also reported Wednesday, the highest daily increase since April 29.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dipped slightly to 516 on Wednesday from 534 on Tuesday.
Positive tests as a percentage of total tests, a metric North Carolina health officials focus on as the number of daily tests increases, continues to trend down.
The 8,814 new tests reported Wednesday is by far the most the state has reported in a single day, not counting an increase in early April that may be contributed to a lag in reporting earlier tests.
For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move into Phase One of easing restrictions on Friday at 5 p.m. A modified stay-at-home order will remain in place once this phase begins.
Read Executive Order 138: Easing restrictions in travel, business operations, and mass gatherings: Phase One
Certain retailers will be allowed to have more customers in at one time but other businesses – such as salons, theaters, and bars – will remain closed during Phase One.
The executive order that puts Phase One into motion is set to expire May 22. Phase One could be extended if certain trends pertaining to the virus begin to slide.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8