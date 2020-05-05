NC May 5 COVID-19 update: 408 new cases, 22 new deaths reported as state passes 12,000 cases

RALEIGH (WNCN/WAVY) — North Carolina reported 408 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Tuesday as the state passed 12,000 total cases, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

Tuesday’s increase of 408 cases is a jump up after increases below 200 the last two days.

Positive tests as a percent of total tests, another metric NCDHHS uses to track the state’s progress as overall testing numbers increase, has mostly been on a downward trend since April 19, around the time testing number started to really increase.

Here’s are the latest for WAVY’s viewing area, where numbers have mostly remained the same as of late.

Gates: 9

Dare: 14 – 1 death

Currituck: 5

Pasquotank: 38 — 1 death

Perquimans: 14 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 45 — 1 death

Bertie: 48 — 2 deaths

Chowan: 6

Camden: 2

The number of people currently hospitalized is up to 534, 36 more than Monday. Current hospitalizations have been trending up.

