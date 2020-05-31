NC May 31 COVID-19 update: 916 new cases reported with 9 deaths

North Carolina

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials report an increase of 916 new, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state Sunday. This is nearly twice the number of additional cases normally reported on a Sunday.

Officials reported 11,021 tests were completed, which makes five days in a row that more than 10,000 tests were completed.

The total positive reported cases now stands at 28,589.

An additional nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 886.

Currently, 649 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:

Gates: 23 cases  — 1 death
Dare: 18 cases –  1 death
Currituck: 13 cases
Pasquotank: 105 cases  —  11 deaths
Perquimans: 24 cases-  2 deaths
Hertford: 117 cases — 2 death
Bertie: 122 cases  –   4 deaths
Chowan: 17 cases
Camden: 3 cases

