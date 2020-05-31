NC May 31 COVID-19 update: 916 new cases reported with 9 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials report an increase of 916 new, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state Sunday. This is nearly twice the number of additional cases normally reported on a Sunday.
Officials reported 11,021 tests were completed, which makes five days in a row that more than 10,000 tests were completed.
The total positive reported cases now stands at 28,589.
An additional nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 886.
Currently, 649 people are hospitalized due to the virus.
Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:
Gates: 23 cases — 1 death
Dare: 18 cases – 1 death
Currituck: 13 cases
Pasquotank: 105 cases — 11 deaths
Perquimans: 24 cases- 2 deaths
Hertford: 117 cases — 2 death
Bertie: 122 cases – 4 deaths
Chowan: 17 cases
Camden: 3 cases
